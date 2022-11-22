Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch.

The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs.

William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground on Charleys Creek Road. He shot one of the pigs.

In response, the district attorney said Kenneth shot into William’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a miracle that William survived his wounds, according to the district attorney.

A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth McCall acted in self defense.

Superior Court Judge Bradley B. Letts sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

