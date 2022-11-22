Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

Kenneth McCall
Kenneth McCall(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch.

The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs.

William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground on Charleys Creek Road. He shot one of the pigs.

In response, the district attorney said Kenneth shot into William’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a miracle that William survived his wounds, according to the district attorney.

A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth McCall acted in self defense.

Superior Court Judge Bradley B. Letts sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

MORE NEWS: $50K reward offered for info after woman’s body found in burning car in 2013

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed

Latest News

WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
A few showers early this morning then clearing and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild through Thanksgiving, rain arrives for shoppers
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and convicted Murdaugh conspirator, has...
Jury: Russell Laffitte, convicted Murdaugh conspirator, found guilty on all six charges
.
VIDEO: Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal
.
VIDEO: 'Home for the Pawlidays': Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new foster program