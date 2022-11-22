Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.

A 2008 GMC Yukon rear-ended a commercial flatbed truck, and the passenger of the Yukon was dead on the scene, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the person killed as 20-year-old Bethany Todd. Todd died at an area hospital from injuries sustained at the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

