Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season? Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!

Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping.

To nominate a family, tell them a little about the family and what makes them so deserving now until December 11th. The lucky families will be randomly selected and notified around December 15th.

With plenty of experience knowing what’s on people’s holiday wish lists, their Secret Santa is making sure there are lots of shopping options with gift cards from some of the centers’ most popular stores, including Ulta, Versona, Bath & Body Works, BoxLunch, The Children’s Place, Palmetto Moon, Journeys and more.

Nominate and find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Rockin Around the Forest 5K and Festival
Rockin’ Around the Forest Festival and 5K coming to Carolina Forest
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Grand Mall to host Secret Santa Giveaway
.
Grand Strand Today - Booth's Christmas Tree Farm Pt 4