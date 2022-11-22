Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season? Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!

Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping.

To nominate a family, tell them a little about the family and what makes them so deserving now until December 11th. The lucky families will be randomly selected and notified around December 15th.

With plenty of experience knowing what’s on people’s holiday wish lists, their Secret Santa is making sure there are lots of shopping options with gift cards from some of the centers’ most popular stores, including Ulta, Versona, Bath & Body Works, BoxLunch, The Children’s Place, Palmetto Moon, Journeys and more.

Nominate and find out more information here.

