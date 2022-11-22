‘Caring for each other’: Myrtle Beach Vet Center hosts expo to help fellow veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Veterans took time before the holidays to help their fellow veterans who are in need of an little extra support.

The Myrtle Beach Vet Center held its third annual Vet Expo on Tuesday at the General Robert H. Reed Rec Center.

It was open to everyone interested and in need or in future need of veteran services and support services.

“We’re caring for each other of course. We’re the 1% out there who served our nation with honor so we’re here to give back and honor those veterans across our nation,” said Chris Arand with the Myrtle Beach Vet Center.

The expo was a one-stop-shop for veterans, and provided a number of resources and vendors to help out veterans, including SC Works Employment, VA Legal Justice Program, peer specialists and VAMC suicide prevention.

“There’s hope. I can grantee that from first-hand experience. I was a drug and alcohol addict for the better part of 10 years. So, if you’re a veteran who’s experiencing PTSD don’t quit there’s people that care,” Arand said.

The Myrtle Beach Vet Center is hoping to have this event twice a year, rather than just once a year moving forward.

