Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway.

They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′ brought in from the North Carolina mountains.

They pour lots of love and hard work into their farm to ensure we have quality trees for you to choose every year.

You can find out more about their farm and hours by going to their website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.