Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway.

They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′ brought in from the North Carolina mountains.

They pour lots of love and hard work into their farm to ensure we have quality trees for you to choose every year.

You can find out more about their farm and hours by going to their website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Coastal Grand Mall Santa Giveaway
Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway
Rockin Around the Forest 5K and Festival
Rockin’ Around the Forest Festival and 5K coming to Carolina Forest
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Grand Mall to host Secret Santa Giveaway
.
Grand Strand Today - Booth's Christmas Tree Farm Pt 4