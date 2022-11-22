Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for Federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, President Joseph Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina.

Governor McMaster requested a presidential disaster declaration on Nov. 1.

McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the governor’s office, the assessments found 17 homes completely destroyed, 232 homes with major damage and 82 homes with minor damage due to Ian.

Current assessments show Hurricane Ian cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The declaration makes Federal aid available to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of September 25 to October 4.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who experienced damage or loss may apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Fair skies and mild for Thanksgiving.
FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving ahead of a wet Black Friday
Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
SECURITY UPGRADES AT ALL ROBESON CO. PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
.
VIDEO: Police: a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot