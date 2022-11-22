Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for Federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, President Joseph Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina.

Governor McMaster requested a presidential disaster declaration on Nov. 1.

McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the governor’s office, the assessments found 17 homes completely destroyed, 232 homes with major damage and 82 homes with minor damage due to Ian.

Current assessments show Hurricane Ian cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The declaration makes Federal aid available to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of September 25 to October 4.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who experienced damage or loss may apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

