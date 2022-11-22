Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy with autism

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was last seen on Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in the Bennettsville area. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the missing child.

He was last seen where a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver and black reflective Michael Jordan shoes.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Amanda Hill at 843-897-4806.

