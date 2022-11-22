Submit a Tip
Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy with autism

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was last seen on Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in the Bennettsville area. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the missing child.

He was last seen where a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver and black reflective Michael Jordan shoes.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Amanda Hill at 843-897-4806.

