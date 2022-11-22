Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested

Alleged abductor arrested in Cabell County
By Tim Irr and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a West Virginia shopping center.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was arrested in relation to the incident. He faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, WSAZ reports.

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.
Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.(WVRJA)

The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The victim’s family told state troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship earlier in the day in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White, caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to White’s home to make the arrest and take the victim back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Fair skies and mild for Thanksgiving.
FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving ahead of a wet Black Friday
A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the...
HBCU files complaint over bus search, says students racially profiled
The university's president has accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially...
HBCU asks Justice Department to investigate bus traffic stop, drug search
While the community mourned, the 22-year-old man suspected in the attack was being held on...
Gay club shooting that killed 5 being investigated as a hate crime