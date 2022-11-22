Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.  Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes clodes on 501
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes closed on 501
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
1 hurt in Little River crash
1 hurt in Little River crash
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95