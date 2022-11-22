2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

