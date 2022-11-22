1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 31 in Little River after a car crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to the off-ramp on Hwy 31 near Highway 9 E. at 3:36 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area as utility crews work to repair the damaged lines, for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.