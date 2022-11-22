Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 31 after car hits utility pole(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 31 in Little River after a car crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to the off-ramp on Hwy 31 near Highway 9 E. at 3:36 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area as utility crews work to repair the damaged lines, for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian
Fair skies and mild for Thanksgiving.
FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving ahead of a wet Black Friday
Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
SECURITY UPGRADES AT ALL ROBESON CO. PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools