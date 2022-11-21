Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Cynethia Kathleen Morton(Source: Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Robinson was involved in a crash on Dec. 11, 2021 and died a week after the crash.

Authorities added that today would have been Robinson’s 20th birthday.

Morton has been released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Dillon High School (Source: WMBF News)
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
Credit: UVA
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show