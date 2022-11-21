Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Robinson was involved in a crash on Dec. 11, 2021 and died a week after the crash.

Authorities added that today would have been Robinson’s 20th birthday.

Morton has been released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

