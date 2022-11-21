Submit a Tip
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office

Dillon High School (Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school.

Rogers said after a while the student who brought the gun to campus came forward and admitted it to bringing it onto school grounds.

The student had hidden the gun behind a cabinet in the guidance office, according to Rogers.

The gun was unloaded.

Rogers said the student and anyone else connected to the case were taken into custody.

Rogers could not say the age of the student or what grade the student is in.

He added that the student who brought the gun faces expulsion for a year.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

