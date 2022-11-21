Submit a Tip
Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer each wore white long-sleeved T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image during their game Sunday.

Top-ranked South Carolina topped No. 2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime in a matchup of the past two NCAA champions.

Before South Carolina boarded the bus and left Maples Pavilion, Staley had her Gamecocks write letters to Griner.

On the arena concourse, a “Dear BG” table with an invitation to “Write a letter to Brittney Griner” collected hundreds of hand-written messages.

The 32-year-old Griner is serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

