Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 1 person died from the crash.

A 2008 GMC Yukon rear-ended a commercial flatbed truck, and the passenger of the Yukon was dead on the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Home invasion in Carolina Forest neighborhood
.
VIDEO: Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Postal way construction frustrates drivers
Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way
Desmond Sampson
Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say