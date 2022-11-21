SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 1 person died from the crash.

A 2008 GMC Yukon rear-ended a commercial flatbed truck, and the passenger of the Yukon was dead on the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

