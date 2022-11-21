Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?

Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg.

Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall Anderson and Lushinda Greene are three of seven children.

Anderson was the first to be proposed to followed by Skinner, the eldest sister. Greene was the last to receive a proposal.

“I got to thinking,” said Skinner. “My other sister had been proposed to last year so I asked my fiancé why don’t you ask my other sister’s fiancé if they want do a triple wedding?”

The sisters all agreed but planning the triple wedding wasn’t quite the same. The sisters said some days were stressful and dealing with so many people on different levels was challenging.

One of the hard things the sisters faced was the absence of their father who passed away about three or four years ago. In their father’s place, the sisters’ brothers and a son were able to walk the women down the aisle.

While the triple wedding was costly, the wedding planner was free.

Kimberly Rice has been friends of the family for several years and had no experience of wedding planning but took on the role while suffering loss of her own.

Rice’s father died the day of the sisters’ cake testing.

“Initially I took on the role because my mom died first so it gave me the time to just not focus so much on her death and with being a counselor, I found myself going to the role,” said Rice. “It gave me the opportunity to ease my mind.”

Through Rice’s strength, she was able to make three happy endings.

MORE NEWS: Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Credit: UVA
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game
Increasing clouds with better rain chances by Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Turning milder by Thanksgiving