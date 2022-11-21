Submit a Tip
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash

David Eugene McAlhany
David Eugene McAlhany(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash.

SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

According to officials, while he was still working as a trooper for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, McAlhany took someone’s personal property as he was investigating a crash on Nov. 1, 2011. Officials added that he didn’t document the items and later sold them for his own personal gain.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation. McAlhany was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

