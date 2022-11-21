Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County

Latest News

Dillon High School (Source: WMBF News)
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash
.
VIDEO: Frustrations mount for drivers over construction, changes along Postal Way
.
VIDEO: Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash