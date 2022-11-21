HCFR reports critical injuries in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area is expected to be shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.

The agency said there are critical injuries reported from the crash.

HCFR added that drivers can expect the road to be shut down for an extended period of time, so people should avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.