Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR reports critical injuries in two-car crash near Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area is expected to be shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.

The agency said there are critical injuries reported from the crash.

HCFR added that drivers can expect the road to be shut down for an extended period of time, so people should avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
Credit: UVA
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday