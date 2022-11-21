FIRST ALERT: The threat for rain increases for Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold start to the week, milder temperatures and increasing rain chances arrive by the end of the week.

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually thicken tonight and will help to keep temperatures a bit warmer with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40 inland and the lower 40s along the Grand Strand.

TUESDAY

Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times through the day Tuesday with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or two near the beaches. Rain chances will only be 20% through the day.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Milder weather will continue to move into the region through the holiday. Travelers on Wednesday will be greeted with generally fair skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

For Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will once again climb into the lower and middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies at times.

Increasing clouds with better rain chances by Friday. (WMBF)

Our next weather maker arrives on Black Friday and brings a risk of rain at times along with mild temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. There remains disagreement among forecast models on how much rain falls and the exact timing. With a strong area of low pressure possible, thunderstorms and gusty winds could become a concern by Friday or Friday night.

Rain chances increase for Black Friday (WMBF)

