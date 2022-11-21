Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving ahead of a wet Black Friday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather returns today and lingers through the holiday before rain arrives for Black Friday shoppers.

TUESDAY

Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times through the day today with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or two near the beaches by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will only be 20% through the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 60s.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Milder weather will continue to move into the region through the holiday. Travelers on Wednesday will be greeted with generally fair skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

For Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will once again climb into the lower and middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies at times but a rain-free forecast.

Our next weather maker arrives on Black Friday and brings a risk of rain at times along with mild temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. The best chance of rain will arrive from midday through the afternoon, but early morning shoppers could endure some light rain at times.

A break in the rain arrives on Saturday before another round arrives Saturday night through Sunday midday. The mild weather will continue through the weekend with daily high temperatures well into the 60s.

