All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed on Highway 31 in Horry County after a car was engulfed in flames.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Hwy 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.

The fire is now under control and no injuries are reported; however, lanes remain closed until the area is cleared.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.