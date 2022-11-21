Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County

All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed on Highway 31 in Horry County after a car was engulfed in flames.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Hwy 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.

The fire is now under control and no injuries are reported; however, lanes remain closed until the area is cleared.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
HCFR reports critical injuries in two-car crash near Conway area
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
Credit: UVA
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday