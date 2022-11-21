21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse.

Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service.

21 Main offers a host of amenities and menu ideas for special events such as weddings, bridal or baby showers, rehearsal dinners and business or social meetings.

This year they’re also hosting Thanksgiving dinner for you or your family.

You can find out more information here.

