Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse.

Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service.

21 Main offers a host of amenities and menu ideas for special events such as weddings, bridal or baby showers, rehearsal dinners and business or social meetings.

This year they’re also hosting Thanksgiving dinner for you or your family.

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - 21 Main Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - 21 Main Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - AIM Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine
.
Grand Strand Today - 21 Main Pt 2