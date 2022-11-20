Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest.

Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license.

The arrest stemmed from a wreck Friday evening in the area of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the pedestrian that was hit as 55-year-old Timothy Jodoin, of Myrtle Beach. Willard said Jodoin died less than an hour after being taken to a hospital.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department also took a person into custody at the scene, later identified as Ayala-Morales.

As of Sunday, it’s unclear if Ayala-Morales will face any further charges.

No further information was immediately available.

