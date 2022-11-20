Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales(MBPD/WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest.

Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license.

The arrest stemmed from a wreck Friday evening in the area of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the pedestrian that was hit as 55-year-old Timothy Jodoin, of Myrtle Beach. Willard said Jodoin died less than an hour after being taken to a hospital.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department also took a person into custody at the scene, later identified as Ayala-Morales.

As of Sunday, it’s unclear if Ayala-Morales will face any further charges.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and cooler Sunday
VIDEO: Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
Coastal Carolina remains at No. 23 in latest AP poll
2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina