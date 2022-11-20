Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory upset

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday the Southeastern Conference announced fines against USC after fans took to the field following Saturday’s upset.

The Gamecocks beat the Volunteers 63-38, throwing predictions to the wind.

USC will incur a fine of $100,000 for a second offense over the league’s access to competition area policies.

The last time USC was fined was for a violation following a men’s basketball game against KY in 2014.

The SEC policy says, “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentials individuals at all times.”

“For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during of after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The SEC said earlier in Nov. a Conference working group is reviewing event security and updates for policies on post-game spectators on competition field and courts. Any new regulations will go into effect for the 2023-24 athletic year.

Financial penalties currently start at $50,000 on a first offense and head up to $250,000 for third and following violations. The fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and cooler Sunday
VIDEO: Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Coastal Carolina remains at No. 23 in latest AP poll