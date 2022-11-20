Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory upset

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday the Southeastern Conference announced fines against USC after fans took to the field following Saturday’s upset.

The Gamecocks beat the Volunteers 63-38, throwing predictions to the wind.

𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | South Carolina, Vanderbilt incur fines for violation of @SEC access to competition area policy: https://t.co/SWn7uJgJiY pic.twitter.com/pAGkrbZQkX — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 20, 2022

USC will incur a fine of $100,000 for a second offense over the league’s access to competition area policies.

The last time USC was fined was for a violation following a men’s basketball game against KY in 2014.

The SEC policy says, “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentials individuals at all times.”

“For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during of after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The SEC said earlier in Nov. a Conference working group is reviewing event security and updates for policies on post-game spectators on competition field and courts. Any new regulations will go into effect for the 2023-24 athletic year.

Financial penalties currently start at $50,000 on a first offense and head up to $250,000 for third and following violations. The fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

