FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and cooler Sunday with temperatures slowly warming up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler today with temperatures gradually warming back up in the 60s for Thanksgiving

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll continue to see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40s. The clouds will slowly clear out by late morning which will leave us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to be cooler with afternoon highs near 50 degrees.

Cloudy and Cool Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds continue to clear out this evening, leaving us with mostly clear skies. This will give us another cold night ahead with overnight lows dropping in the low 30s in the Grand Strand and upper 20s inland. Hard freeze is possible in the rural regions in the Pee Dee while frost is possible along the Grand Strand. So If you have any sensitive plants, make sure you protect them or bring them inside.

Get ready for a cold night (WMBF)

THANKSGIVING WEEK

Another cold start Monday before warmer weather begins to filter in throughout the week. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by Tuesday, remaining warmer through Thanksgiving. We’ll bring in quite a few clouds next week with some occasional rain chances. Expect scattered showers to arrive Tuesday with a few more around both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Thanksgiving forecast (WMBF)

