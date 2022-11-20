Submit a Tip
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand.

Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets.

As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance to watch part of a symphony play and a dance team perform.

All while many families waited to take photos with Santa Claus, as he arrived not from his usual sled - but with a red double bus.

For Daniel Seaton, waiting out the long line was worth it to create new holiday memories with his daughter.

“I brought her here to have a good time and to enjoy the Christmas spirit,” he said. “Christmas is a big deal in my family.”

This year, the holidays will be different for Seaton and his family. Seaton said his wife died in a car accident six months ago, but he’s going to push forward and make sure his children have the holiday they deserve.

“I got to push and I got to be strong for my daughters,” said Seaton “She’s a piece of her mom. I recently lost my wife in a car accident, and I got a piece of her here.”

Their love continues to grow, and their holiday spirit remains strong.

“It comes from the heart,” said Seaton.

