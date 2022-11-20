Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina remains at No. 23 in latest AP poll

(Tiffany Henry/Coastal Football)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football team remains nationally ranked despite playing this week.

The Chanticleers remained at No. 23 in both the latest AP Poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which were each released Sunday. The team did not appear in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, with the updated list set to be revealed Tuesday.

CCU was scheduled to play at Virginia on Saturday, but the game was called off in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players earlier in the week.

The Chants will next head to James Madison on Nov. 26 to end the regular season before playing in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Dec. 3.

Kickoff for the JMU game is scheduled for noon. It will be televised on ESPNU.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

