Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m.

As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was under control and that no injuries were reported.

HCFR added that the three people displaced are being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work. The fire is now under investigation.

The Horry County Police Department is also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

