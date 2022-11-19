Submit a Tip
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard are closed.

Vest says one person has been taken into custody in connection to the crash.

MBPD is still investigating and asks that drivers avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

