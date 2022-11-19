Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard are closed.

Vest says one person has been taken into custody in connection to the crash.

MBPD is still investigating and asks that drivers avoid the area.

