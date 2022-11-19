Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is stopped as people gather around. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Market Common
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Yahshua Divine Ishmel Hytower
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

Latest News

Extra Point: Lower State semifinal scores, highlights
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by chilly and cloudy Sunday
FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown