MYR prepares for holiday travel, launches program to help those with hidden disabilities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Holiday traveling can be stressful for anyone, and leaders at the Myrtle Beach International Airport say they know this can be especially challenging for people with hidden disabilities.

That’s why they launched the Sunflower Lanyard Program.

Myrtle Beach International spokesperson, Ryan Betcher said the program provides a discreet way for travelers with a hidden disability to self-identify, alerting airport personnel that they may require additional assistance or patience throughout their travel journey.

“What that does is it’s a discrete way to alert airport personnel that they may have additional travel requirements or needs,” said Betcher. “So, the airport personnel whether it be the airlines, TSA, the concessionaries, will be aware of this program and will be able to help or provide additional assistance as needed.”

Betcher said this program is in 170 airports and is globally recognized by three airlines and 20 countries.

The Sunflower Lanyard program allows people with hidden disabilities to request a lanyard that will alert airport staff to provide them with additional assistance and patience when traveling.

He said bringing it here right before the Holiday season is a huge benefit to MYR.

“Holiday travels in general are typically, they tend to be a little more stressful for individuals so we’re excited to roll this out prior to the Holiday travel season. It’s another customer experience improvement that we’re trying to bring to Myrtle Beach Airport and really just make traveling stress-free and an easy option for anybody,” said Betcher.

