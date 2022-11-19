Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car

Deputies say they stopped the driver, Steven Thacker, for speeding but found more than 6.5...
Deputies say they stopped the driver, Steven Thacker, for speeding but found more than 6.5 pounds of meth in the car.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24.

Deputies and K-9 officers later found more than 6.5 pounds of meth hidden in the trunk.

Anderson County deputies found more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car.
Anderson County deputies found more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, Steven Thacker, is now facing a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Market Common
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Yahshua Divine Ishmel Hytower
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

Latest News

Extra Point: Lower State semifinal scores, highlights
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by chilly and cloudy Sunday
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Person injured in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, police say
LAKE CITY TURKEY GIVEAWAY
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving