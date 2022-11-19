Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24.

Deputies and K-9 officers later found more than 6.5 pounds of meth hidden in the trunk.

Anderson County deputies found more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, Steven Thacker, is now facing a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more.

