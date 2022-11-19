Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Iconic home featured in ‘The Goonies’ listed for sale in Oregon

"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon. (Source: CNN, KENT FACTORA RETO MEDIA, "THE GOONIES" WARNER BROS.)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 1980s film “The Goonies” is iconic and a favorite of many people old and young.

Now, you could actually live in “The Goonies” house. But it won’t be cheap.

“The seller is asking $1.65 million,” realtor Jordan Miller said.

The home is located in Astoria, Oregon, where “The Goonies” in the 1985 classic film found a treasure map in the attic that led the group on an adventure.

“It’s a piece of art that you can also live in,” Miller said.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a wraparound porch overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a claim to Hollywood fame.

Miller said the new homeowner will have a lot of movie fans visiting the property.

“Probably a family walking up the driveway every 15 to 30 minutes at least,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
James Bellamy
NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
Stephen Bradley
Murrells Inlet man accused of having 3,000+ sexually explicit images, videos involving children
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue

Latest News

VIDEO: Solicitor: Charges dismissed against former deputy in drownings of 2 women in HCSO van
.
VIDEO: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest senior center
.
VIDEO: Horry County man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
.
VIDEO: Ex-Darlington County volunteer firefighter accused of stealing money from fire department
.
VIDEO: MYR travelers get ready for the Thanksgiving rush