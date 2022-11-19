FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by chilly and cloudy Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather is going to stay relatively quiet this weekend

TODAY

More patchy frost is possible Saturday morning as temperatures dip back into the 30s to start the day. Mainly sunny skies prevail until late in the day and that will allow for some slightly warmer afternoon weather. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT

Clouds will be increasing gradually throughout the night. That is all thanks to a dry cold front moving through the area, rain chances will be low, however I cannot rule a stray shower. Temperatures are going to be a bit milder thanks to cloud cover, overnight lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church, we’ll continue to see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40s. The clouds will slowly clear out by late morning which will leave us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to be cooler with afternoon highs near 50 degrees.

Weekend forecast (WMBF)

THANKSGIVING WEEK

Another cold start Monday before warmer weather begins to filter in throughout the week. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by Tuesday, remaining warmer through Thanksgiving. We’ll bring in quite a few clouds next week with some occasional rain chances. Expect scattered showers to arrive Tuesday with a few more around both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Through Thanksgiving (WMBF)

