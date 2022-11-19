Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its the largest Confederate flag in SC.(FOX Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation.

As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week of November and replaced with a version of the South Carolina state flag.

According to Spartanburg County officials, the flagpole is still in violation.

Earlier in the month, Councilman David Britt said the group had until Nov. 10 to comply before county code officials visit the site and begin the legal process to remove the flagpole.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Market Common
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Yahshua Divine Ishmel Hytower
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

Latest News

Extra Point: Lower State semifinal scores, highlights
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by chilly and cloudy Sunday
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Person injured in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, police say
LAKE CITY TURKEY GIVEAWAY
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving