Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night.

This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

While she celebrates 105 years of life in Cherryville, people are celebrating her all over the country, and the world.

From London, England to Niagra Falls, Lorene has received 1,200 happy birthday letters. At least one from every state has been sent to her at Somerset Court senior living community.

Her party included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit, and a proper hoedown, but Lorene seemed happiest when she was surrounded by her closest friends.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she said to her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

