Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

Lorene Summey rang in another year as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105th birthday with a party on Friday evening.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night.

This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

While she celebrates 105 years of life in Cherryville, people are celebrating her all over the country, and the world.

From London, England to Niagra Falls, Lorene has received 1,200 happy birthday letters. At least one from every state has been sent to her at Somerset Court senior living community.

Her party included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit, and a proper hoedown, but Lorene seemed happiest when she was surrounded by her closest friends.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she said to her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Related: Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Market Common
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Yahshua Divine Ishmel Hytower
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

Latest News

Extra Point: Lower State semifinal scores, highlights
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed by chilly and cloudy Sunday
Weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cold front tonight brings a cloudy and cool Sunday
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say