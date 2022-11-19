1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

