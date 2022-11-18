WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and catch highlights on WMBF News at 11!

SCHSL CLASS 5A

Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester

SCHSL CLASS 4A

James Island at South Florence

West Florence at AC Flora

SCHSL CLASS 3A

Dillon at Camden

SCHSL CLASS A

Lamar at Johnsonville

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.