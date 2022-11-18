‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior Center.

The Council on Aging had to pump the breaks on the project for several years because of flooding and COVID.

Elaine Gore, Executive Director for the Horry County Council on Aging, said they are ready to hit the ground running and make more room for its seniors.

“We’re busting at the seams. Especially on bingo days,” said Gore.

Five days a week, seniors go to the current Carolina Forest Senior Center for different programs, exercises and activities.

However, the current building holds about 25 people comfortably which can get a little stuffy if bingo gets intense.

The new Carolina Forest Senior Center will be 5,000 sq ft. and make room for around 100 seniors.

It will have more office space, a craft room and a multi-purpose room.

The new building will sit right next to the Carolina Forest Library and Recreation Center, so the Horry County Council on Aging tried to match the brick style and roof color to those buildings.

Gore said they are looking forward to offering even more once they are inside the new building.

“We need that additional space to be able to offer more programs, opportunities for seniors and volunteer opportunities. The beauty of having the new center next to the library and recreation is that our seniors can expand and utilize their facilities as well,” said Gore.

H.B. Best has volunteered at the Carolina Forest Senior Center for three years and said some thought they’d never see the day the new center would be built.

“Some of the older clients have said I didn’t think I was gonna live to see it. We’ve got some to be 100 years old next month and some will be 99 years old. So, I pray that it will be a great and grand affair. We’re all excited,” said Best.

Construction on the building is expected to take about a year.

The groundbreaking for the new Carolina Forest Senior Center takes place on Friday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. right next to the Carolina Forest Library.

