Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept. 28. Swedish investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural pipelines were damaged in an act of 'gross sabotage,' the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday.(Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in what he called an act of “gross sabotage.”

Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Friday that the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September.

The parallel undersea pipelines run from Russia to Germany.

Ljungqvist says evidence of explosives came from “several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site.

The prosecution authority said the preliminary investigation was “very complex and comprehensive,” and further scrutiny would show whether anyone could be charged “with suspicion of crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
James Bellamy
NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
Stephen Bradley
Murrells Inlet man accused of having 3,000+ sexually explicit images, videos involving children

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest senior center
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior...
‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals
The implosion of FTX sends shock waves through the crypto industry.
Implosion of FTX stuns observers