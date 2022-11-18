Surfside Beach town administrator resigning after 2 years on job, officials confirm

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of Surfside Beach is stepping down, a town spokesman confirmed.

Rob Blomquist, the spokesperson for Surfside Beach, said Town Administrator William Shanahan will be resigning from the position.

In an email to town leaders on Thursday, Shanahan said his official last day will be Dec. 17 and that he has some plans that he believes will help with the changeover. He also added that it has been an honor to be the town administrator.

WMBF News has reached out to Shanahan to see if he would be able to provide a reason for the resignation.

Shanahan was appointed to the town administrator position in November 2020.

The town administrator serves as the chief administrative officer whose duties include the day-to-day operation of the town, implementing ordinances and programs adopted by town council and administering the town’s budget.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

