Rep. Fry elected as president of congressional freshman class

Rep. Russell Fry during orientation week with Erin Houchin of Indiana and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.(Source: Rep. Russell Fry)
Rep. Russell Fry during orientation week with Erin Houchin of Indiana and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.(Source: Rep. Russell Fry)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – Newly-elected Rep. Russell Fry has been elected to another position in Congress.

Fry, who represents the 7th Congressional District, was elected to serve as the president of the congressional freshman class.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to serve with these great individuals and am ready to get started! We have a great freshman class,” Fry wrote in a Facebook post.

All new members of Congress took part in orientation this past week.

Fry posted on his social media that it was whirlwind week but incredibly helpful and even joked about walking into a broom closet.

Also elected to the freshman leadership is Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, Erin Houchin of Indiana and Max Miller of Ohio.

