North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit.

The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30.

Visitors will take the two-mile drive through the complex where they will see more than 2 million lights and more than 400 light displays.

After the drive, people are invited to enjoy Santa’s Village where they can roast marshmallows and make s’mores, a petting zoo, a Santa’s express train ride and even meet Santa himself.

The light show will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

