The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum.

Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.

You can’t ask for a better selection than that.

Come join them November 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and November 20, 1-4 p.m.

