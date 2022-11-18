Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out.

The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.

It took about an hour, but ake City Fire Department along with South Lynches Fire Department, Florence County EMS, Lake City Public Works, Lake City Police Department, and Florence County Sheriff’s Office

“At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation,” Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF for updates.

