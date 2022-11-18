Submit a Tip
Lumberton police arrest man for breaking into multiple homes, businesses

Shelton Junior Ivey
Shelton Junior Ivey(Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police have made an arrest in connection to a string of break-ins across the city over the last month.

Shelton Junior Ivey, 35 of Lumberton has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple businesses and homes. The charges include 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, 4 counts of larceny after breaking and entering and 1 count of injury to person property.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker says Ivey will face additional charges once the investigation is completed.

Parker also stated the break-ins began shortly after Ivey was released from jail on Oct. 7, 2022.

Ivey is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $130,000.00 secured bond.

