Horry County man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Matthew Brooks Gore
Matthew Brooks Gore(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County man is in jail after officials received a tip from a national organization for exploited and missing children.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Matthew Brooks Gore, 31, of Aynor, on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that eventually led them to Gore.

He was booked at J Reuben Long Detention Center on November 16.

Gore was issued a $100,000 bond and remains in custody.

If you have any additional information regarding this arrest, call the HCSO tip line at 843-915-5688.

