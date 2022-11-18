Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.

“The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

WIS’s Dawndy Mercer Plank is emceeing this year’s event.

The State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce. It comes from Henderson tree Farms in Morganton, NC. It was delivered to Columbia by TimberTech of Greer, SC. The company donated its services for the 18th consecutive year.

The event is sponsored this year by Experience Columbia SC, the Garden Club of Columbia, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

It will be available online to view at SCETV.

