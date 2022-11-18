Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend, more warmth ahead of Thanksgiving

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably cool weather looks to stick around throughout the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

More patchy frost is possible Saturday morning as temperatures dip back into the 30s to start the day. Mainly sunny skies prevail until late in the day and that will allow for some slightly warmer afternoon weather. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s.

More clouds will arrive late in the day
More clouds will arrive late in the day(WMBF)

The clouds really filter in late Saturday, turning mostly cloudy as we move into Sunday. With these clouds in place, it will really limit our afternoon highs Sunday. Expect most of the area to climb to around 51° Sunday afternoon. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain very low through the weekend.

More clouds, cooler for Sunday
More clouds, cooler for Sunday(WMBF)

THROUGH THANKSGIVING

Another cold start Monday before warmer weather begins to filter in throughout the week. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by Tuesday, remaining warmer through Thanksgiving.

We’ll bring in quite a few clouds next week with some occasional rain chances. Expect scattered showers to arrive Tuesday with a few more around both THanksiginv and Black Friday.

Warmer weather with a few showers around Thanksgiving
Warmer weather with a few showers around Thanksgiving(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
James Bellamy
NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
Stephen Bradley
Murrells Inlet man accused of having 3,000+ sexually explicit images, videos involving children
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game

Latest News

Sunny and chilly again.
FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably chilly through the weekend
Cold weather settles in tonight and brings an end to the growing season for most areas.
FIRST ALERT: Feeling like winter to end the week
Much colder weather moves in to finish the week.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger today, much colder air arrives through the weekend
Showers and a few thunderstorms today.
FIRST ALERT: Showers at times today, a few rumbles of thunder possible