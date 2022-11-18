FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend, more warmth ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably cool weather looks to stick around throughout the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

More patchy frost is possible Saturday morning as temperatures dip back into the 30s to start the day. Mainly sunny skies prevail until late in the day and that will allow for some slightly warmer afternoon weather. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s.

More clouds will arrive late in the day (WMBF)

The clouds really filter in late Saturday, turning mostly cloudy as we move into Sunday. With these clouds in place, it will really limit our afternoon highs Sunday. Expect most of the area to climb to around 51° Sunday afternoon. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain very low through the weekend.

More clouds, cooler for Sunday (WMBF)

THROUGH THANKSGIVING

Another cold start Monday before warmer weather begins to filter in throughout the week. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by Tuesday, remaining warmer through Thanksgiving.

We’ll bring in quite a few clouds next week with some occasional rain chances. Expect scattered showers to arrive Tuesday with a few more around both THanksiginv and Black Friday.

Warmer weather with a few showers around Thanksgiving (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.