Ex-Darlington County volunteer firefighter accused of stealing money from fire department

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An ex-volunteer firefighter in the Pee Dee has been accused of stealing money from a fire department.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested Justin Polson on Thursday. He’s charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and larceny of $2,000 or less.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Polson allegedly used money belonging to Darlington County Fire Department Station 12 to purchase things that were not agreed on by the department between the dates of July 2018 and April 2019.

Warrants also state Polson is also accused of stealing diesel fuel at the department on June 24.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot release any more information, but said the case is pending in Circuit Court.

Records show Polson was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center following his arrest on Thursday.

He was released later that afternoon on a $12,500 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.